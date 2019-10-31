COPPERAS COVE — “Take a minute, save a life.” That is the motto for suicide prevention and it only takes a minute to say hello to someone else and let him know that he matters.

The Copperas Cove High School DECA Chapter has combined its “Start with Hello” campaign with its annual suicide prevention walk scheduled 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Copperas Cove South Park, 2502 Dennis St.

