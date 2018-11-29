The Copperas Cove Public Library will unveil its brand new look Monday in a grand re-opening.
The library, however, did not technically close for the renovations. Instead, workers focused on small sections of the library at a time, allowing visitors to still use most portions of the building as each project was completed.
The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. It will include a ribbon cutting, recognition of donors, library tours, contests and refreshments.
LMC Corporation is performing the renovations, with designs by Hidell and Associates Architects. Renovations include bringing bathrooms up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new entrance and expansion of the front lobby.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.