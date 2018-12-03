COPPERAS COVE — Smiles were on the faces of residents Monday night as they came out to see the newly renovated Copperas Cove Public Library.
During the renovations. workers focused on small sections of the library at a time, allowing visitors to still use most portions of the building as each project was completed.
The library plays a vital role in Cove as it is a place where people can come to read and check out books, use computers, and check out music as well as movies.
The library is also important, because during its Summer Reading Program it offers animal, magic and singing shows for the whole family.
“We can serve our community much better now, with this improved library,” said Kevin Marsh, the library director.
