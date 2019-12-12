Cleveland Trevor Gentle

Cleveland Trevor Gentle

A Copperas Cove man who pleaded guilty in October to assaulting a teenage girl in 2017 was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Thursday.

Cleveland Trevor Gentle “was sentenced in accordance with a plea agreement to five years (of) deferred adjudication probation for the offense of injury to a child,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman. “The mother of victim believes this resolution is clearly in the best interests of her child.”

