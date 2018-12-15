1: Operation Holiday Uplift in Copperas Cove gathered food items such as canned goods to distribute to families.
2: Several volunteers Saturday in Copperas Cove pitched in for Operation Holiday Uplift, serving hundreds of families.
COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove, along with Bethesda Fellowship Ministries, kicked off phase two of Operation Holiday Uplift Christmas 2018 on Saturday, distributing hundreds of holiday meals to area families.
The operation is geared toward providing meals for families in Copperas Cove and Killeen.
“I am extremely happy that we are able to do phase two of Operation Holiday Uplift Christmas 2018,” said Bishop Ray Gatewood, senior pastor at Bethesda Fellowship Ministries. “Today is a great day and lots of people will be happy for the help.” Phase two represented the distribution phase of the operation.
Operation Holiday Uplift is expected to serve over 600 families living in the city of Copperas Cove and Killeen. Along with food items such as canned goods and other delights, families were also given turkeys.
“This is a success so far, and I’m happy that volunteers from the local schools and different fraternities and sororities that came out to lend a helping hand,” Gatewood said.
