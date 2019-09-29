golden deeds

COPPERAS COVE — The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove is accepting final applications for its annual Book of Golden Deeds volunteer service award.

“What it is designed to do is to recognize those people that are always and consistently out there doing something for somebody else in the community,” said Ira Brand, who is collecting applications for the award. “This (award) seeks people that are doing the work without seeking the recognition.”

