COPPERAS COVE— The first “Cone with a Cop” Copperas Cove Police Department event took place Saturday afternoon at Waffle Cone Ice Cream Shop.
After the past success of “Coffee with a Cop,” the police department felt they were missing out on reaching the children of the community.
“A lot of the times we’re out on calls, we don’t have time to sit there and talk to them,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller of the Copperas Cove Police Department. “So we decided, let’s just do an event for kids.”
While children under the age of 12 got free ice cream, the CCPD Explorers Program was also there to provide parents with the opportunity to get their child a “kiddo identification” card.
The identification cards have the child’s photo and other information, such as height and weight, that parents can use in case their child goes missing.
Officers were out with their patrol cars to give the kids a look inside and answer any questions they may have.
The department hopes to host more “Cone with a Cop” days, annual or bi-annually, in order to connect with the youth of the community.
