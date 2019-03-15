The Copperas Cove Police Department said Kurtis Michael Roemeling, 29, was the man killed Thursday after being hit by a train.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the Copperas Cove Police Department received a report of a train/pedestrian accident.
Police say Roemeling was walking west on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1200 block of Farm Road 1113 (West Avenue B). The train was traveling west, approaching Roemeling.
The train operator noticed the pedestrian and immediately activated the emergency stopping system for the train while signaling with the horn, police say.
Police say that Roemeling did not take evasive action to get away from the train before being struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
