Cove water meters

A new digital water meter from Fathom Water Management Inc. is seen in Copperas Cove. Fathom began exchanging the water meters Oct. 11, 2016. All old water meters were replaced with a new meter to connect with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.

 Jacqueline Dowland | Herald

Copperas Cove city officials continue to gather information in an effort to develop a transition plan for dealing with the pullout of Fathom, the city’s water billing company that recently announced it will be going out of business.

City officials will be sharing the information learned thus far with City Council and residents at several public meetings this week:

