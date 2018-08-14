COPPERAS COVE — Cheryl Lewis, 55, an Army veteran who owns a home in Copperas Cove, fears she may be forced to leave the city she first moved to three years ago for a low cost of living.
Her climbing costs in property taxes was the main talking point in the first of two public hearings Tuesday night on the proposed tax rate for the fiscal 2019 budget. The hearing attracted about six residents and quickly concluded. The council has proposed a tax rate of 79.7908 cents per $100 property valuation, the same as the current rate.
Because the proposed tax rate is higher than the effective tax rate of 78.15 cents, which would keep revenue the same as the previous fiscal year, the city is required to hold two public hearings before adopting a tax rate.
Lewis said her property appraisal has risen about $7,000 for this year, which will result in a few hundred dollars extra paid in property taxes. Although she said she receives a partial disability relief, supporting her family with a fixed income becomes cumbersome.
“It is getting to the point where it is getting too expensive to live here, much less thrive here,” Lewis said. “I have a high schooler here. I like this area, and I’d like to stay here.”
The reason Lewis will pay more taxes is because her property was appraised at a higher value.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah clarified that in spite of the proposed tax rate in Cove remaining the same, property values in Cove have risen by an average of 1.9 percent.
Higher property values result in more property tax revenue, even though the tax rate remains unchanged. Revenue for the proposed 2019 general fund is $16,560,085. Factoring in the proposed tax rate bumps that total to $16,577,206.
“What’s key for you to understand: Everybody up here is getting that same letter,” said councilman Charlie Youngs. “It is the Coryell County Appraisal District that is doing that to all of us ... This body has not raised that tax rate in four years. But I understand your frustration, and we’re an easy target.”
Councilmen referred Lewis to the Coryell County Appraisal District and encouraged her to challenge her hiked appraisal value.
Nonetheless, Lewis said she was totally against the cost of anything rising in Cove, which has a higher property tax rate than both Killeen and Harker Heights.
“This is the same house — I’ve done nothing. Why does it keep going up?” Lewis said. “It’s all about the bottom line for me.”
The next tax rate public hearing will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Technology Center at 508 S. Second St. The council will officially vote on whether to adopt that tax rate at 6 p.m. Sept. 4, also at the Technology Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.