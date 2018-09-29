COPPERAS COVE — Residents of Copperas Cove will have two opportunities Monday to comment on a proposed renovation to U.S. Business Highway 190, a construction project that has divided residents and city officials.
Two public hearings for the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization to collect public input on revisions to the project are scheduled Monday. The first is at noon at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Ave. E, and the second is at 5 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments building in Belton, 2180 N. Main St.
In the Aug. 21 Copperas Cove City Council meeting, councilmen authorized Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah to send revisions to the original plan to KTMPO, which provided money for the project after approving the first plan . The original plan proposes a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction. New plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
KTMPO’s Transportation Policy Board moved to hold public hearing to gather resident input on the proposed revisions, according to Senior Planner Kendra Coufal. After reviewing Haverlah’s letter, the board approved public involvement for the change in project description.
“Based upon public comments received, the policy board will approve the revisions or not at their Oct. 24 meeting,” Coufal said. “Not necessarily the majority’s opinion, but comments will be considered.”
To date, city spokesman Kevin Keller said $518,975 has already been spent toward design and planning. If revisions are approved by the KTMPO Transportation Policy Board, the council will vote on whether to spend an additional $72,000 on the design of the Business 190 plan.
Ultimately, KTMPO’s approval may not matter after Tuesday’s City Council meeting, when a vote will be held to continue with or back out of the Business 190 project.
In the Aug. 7 council meeting, the Cove council scheduled a vote for Oct. 2 before a crowded room filled with several dozen residents on whether to proceed or drop the project.
Several councilmen have expressed interest in disengaging with the project entirely. If four council members vote to end the project, it would stop.
The city was awarded $10 million from KTMPO in 2017, which includes a 20 percent match ($2 million) from the Texas Department of Transportation. The project also includes a $420,000 landscaping feature funded by the Governor’s Community Achievement Award.
“If their city council chooses to drop the project, then they would essentially return that money, and it would go toward another KTMPO project,” Coufal said.
Still, Haverlah said, the option to table the decision on Business 190 is also available.
Tabling the decision would allow more time for KTMPO to release public feedback. Haverlah also said feedback from the Texas Department of Transportation is still pending. The organization held a public forum in late May on the proposed renovation, which attracted hundreds in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
“We have no control on when the feedback is released,” Haverlah said regarding comments gathered in the TxDOT public hearing. “But based on raw data, most of the feedback has been negative.”
