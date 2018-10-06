COPPERAS COVE—Cat Petch and her daughter, Maeve, made the drive from Clifton to spread love from Gray Mutts Rescue and Sanctuary, their nonprofit centered around fostering and adopting out senior dogs.
It was made easy with their puppy kissing booth, part of Saturday’s Bark For Life, a dog-theme, free event coordinated by Relay For Life of Lampasas/Copperas Cove, an extension of the American Cancer Society.
Prospective canine companions could pose for pictures to be shared on Gray Mutts social media.
“We take in dogs that are seniors because those are the ones who are least likely to be adopted,” Cat Petch said.
The event, which was filled with doggie games, dress up, live music and various vendors, sought beneficiaries for the American Cancer Society. The event came in advance of the 2019 Relay for Life, to be held Saturday, May 4, at Williams-Ledger Elementary School, 909 Courtney Lane.
“I’m a dog mom, so this is my kind of thing. We don’t really have many dog events in this area,” said Rebecca Payne, coordinator of Relay For Life of Lampasas/Copperas Cove. “It’s just another way to honor cancer survivors and caregivers of dogs.”
Payne said events like these in the past have raised upward to $1,000.
Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. It is coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries, according to the society’s website.
Those interested in donating may do so by visiting main.acsevents.org and clicking the donate button.
