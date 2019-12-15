Roughly 100 seniors made their way to the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Sunday for the annual senior Christmas meal. The event, hosted by the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, has been running for well over 30 years according to members at the event.

“Every year we have our dinner for seniors aged 55 and older, and we provide them with a full Christmas meal with dessert,” Exchange Club member Joann Courtland said. “This year the meal is being catered by Lil-Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove and the Exchange Club members are working as servers.”

