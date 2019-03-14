The Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen relocated this month to a larger venue, volunteers announced.
The Soup Kitchen, now located at 501 North Main St., seeks more volunteers to help organize the new spot.
“In order to get us up and running again, we have to do some repairs to the interior of the building,” said volunteer Audrey Russell in a written statement.
Potential volunteers can call the kitchen at 254-661-0463.
Those interested in learning more about the Soup Kitchen and any upcoming volunteer opportunities can visit www.facebook.com/TheSoupKitchenOfCopperasCove.
Additionally, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been posted for the kitchen, at https://bit.ly/2TQGFFq.
