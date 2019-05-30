One man is in custody after a brief SWAT situation in Copperas Cove this morning.
Deputy Chief Brian Wyers of the Copperas Cove Police Department said a man wanted on several open warrants was spotted by a patrol officer at a home in the 900 block of Leonhard Street just after 9 a.m.
Wyers said the man went into the home at that location and refused to respond to any requests by the patrol officer. SWAT was called in to help with the apprehension of the suspect.
After SWAT arrived on the scene the man surrendered peacefully. Wyers said that there were no injuries and no damage to the home where the man was arrested.
Wyers said the man's identity would be released after he has been booked.
