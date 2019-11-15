COPPERAS COVE

City officials in Copperas Cove have scheduled a public town hall meeting next week to discuss Fathom, the city’s water-billing company that announced last weekend it will be going out of business.

The “Utilities Administration Town Hall Meeting” has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. City Manager Ryan Haverlah will give a presentation and provide a factual overview of the situation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.