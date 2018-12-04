Early voting in the runoff election for Copperas Cove mayor continues this week.
Incumbent Mayor Frank Seffrood and challenger Azeita Taylor are in a runoff after neither received a majority of the vote Nov. 6.
On Monday, 111 people attended the polls.
That number was 84 on Tuesday.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday at 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
