Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle rollover at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Texas Highway 195 near Briggs Road south of Killeen.
A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down as first responders cleared the scene, which involved one vehicle rolled over on its side in the median. Two other vehicles are also believed to be involved.
Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, State Troopers and the Killeen Fire Department were on scene.
DPS spokesman Sgt. John Roberts said the accident was still being investigated and had no further information as of 4:30 p.m.
