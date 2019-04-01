A crane vehicle collided with a minivan next to an overpass in Nolanville, officials said.
The collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. Monday next to a bridge over Interstate 14 near Nolanville's western city limits with Harker Heights. Police were still clearing the scene at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Edwards Drive around noon.
Two adults and a 1-year-old child were in the minivan, Nolanville police said. The child's injuries were listed as "critical" and he was airlifted to a children's hospital in Temple, said Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter.
"The child was responding to first aid," said Porter, adding the two adults in the Nissan Quest minivan were also injured, but their injuries did not appear life-threatening.
The driver of the crane vehicle, which was headed to Nolanville at the time of the crash, was not injured, police said.
About 200 gallons of hydraulic fluid from the crane spilled onto the road due to the crash, police said. The fluid is being cleaned up by a hazardous materials team.
The intersection could be closed for a few more hours police said. The intersection is marked by a blinking stop sign for traffic on Central Texas Expressway, but traffic coming from Edwards Drive Drive toward the interstate do not have to stop.
Police are still investigating the crash to determine what happened, Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.