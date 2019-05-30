LAMPASAS - A credit card skimmer was located Thursday morning at a Valero station.
A customer told Lampasas police about a damaged pump, and the credit card skimmer was located inside the pump at 207 N. Key Ave., according to the Lampasas Police Department Facebook page. The police department is working with the Valero station staff to identify suspects.
All other gas stations in the city are being asked by the police department to inspect their pumps.
No potential victims had come forward claiming that their information was taken, Assistant Police Chief Jody Cummings said.
If you have any information or feel that information has been taken call the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644.
