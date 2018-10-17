Crews will begin repairs on a water pipe leak at the Pecan Village Mobile Home Park in Nolanville at 8 a.m. Thursday with a precautionary boil water order to follow upon completion, according to a news release.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said the repairs are estimated to last until noon with a boil order to go into effect immediately after.
The district told residents to use minimum water until water is fully restored.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
If you have questions concerning the order, you may contact the district at 254-698-6885.
