It’s time to dust off that W-2 form that came in the mail months ago.
Folks, the last day to file 2017 taxes on time is Tuesday.
One out of three people will file taxes on the very last day, according to Valerie Butler, branch manager for H&R Block on Rancier Avenue. Her office knows that, she said, and has made appropriate preparations to ensure as many people possible get their best possible refund.
Walk-ins are still welcome, even on deadline day, Butler said. While normal hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., H&R Block will not close until the last person walks through the door.
“We prepare for this time of year,” Butler said. “So what we do is put more people on staff and extend our hours for both drop-off and walk-in.”
Filers should bring all sources of income for the previous year and any deductions they even suspect might apply toward 2017.
Not going to be able to file before Tuesday? Fret not, options are still available.
Filers may send the IRS an extension form for more time to file. Those who file extensions face a deadline of Oct. 15, 2018.
Those set to receive a refund from the IRS face no penalty for filing late with extension, but those who owe the IRS are urged to either pay as soon as possible or make arrangements with the IRS.
Penalties and interest charges will accrue for those owing the IRS who do not pay by the initial deadline Tuesday.
Filing for an extension through the IRS website is free.
The Form 4868 may also be filed with a professional tax preparer, or tax software. Paper mail-ins are also acceptable.
Special filing rules may apply for military. Visit www.IRS.gov for additional information.
