The chancellor and president from Central Texas College and Texas A&M Univeristy-Central Texas met at the A&M campus Wednesday to celebrate the partnership between the two universities by signing a memorandum of understanding.
CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus and A&M President Marc Nigliazzo met in the Bernie Beck room inside Founder’s Hall to reaffirm their ongoing partnership to help area students receive continuing education easily at both universities.
“We are very pleased to reaffirm our relationship today,” Nigliazzo said.
The two men each signed two proclamations stating continuance of the partnership.
“We have an opportunity to come here and to benefit from this,” Yeonopolus said. “We want to funnel as many young people up here as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.