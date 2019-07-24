Central Texas College in Killeen was awarded $113,297 as part of Texas Talent Connection grants to 15 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week.
The funding will be used for the Educational Accelerated Gateway to Leadership and Employability Summer Camp that serves graduating high school seniors in Bell County. Graduates participate in a full college experience while receiving training and certifications in high-demand career and technical fields.
