Central Texas College will host its annual Haunted House and Fall Carnival on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights. The haunted house will be held outside the Mayborn Science Theater (Building 152) while games and carnival activities will be inside the building. The event is open to the public both nights and offers activities for the entire family including games, costume contests and food.
A tour of the haunted house costs $5 per person and the cost of the carnival games starts at 50 cents. Food costs will vary. There will also be a hayride around campus. Each of the rooms in the haunted house and carnival activities has been designed by the campus clubs and organizations. Tickets can be purchased at the door and 10% of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the CTC Foundation Scholarship Program. Other proceeds will help fund the campus clubs’ community service projects.
