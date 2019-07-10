Central Texas College invites the public to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission on Saturday at the campus library. The free event is open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Fred Chavez, director of the Mayborn Science Theater, who will give a brief presentation on the Apollo 11 mission and moon landing. Following the presentation, attendees are invited to share their experience the day of the moon landing.
Other activities during the event include a video entitled “The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Apollo 11.” In another section of the library, NASA’s space experience will air on several laptops and screens so attendees can hear and see the actual event taking place from the NASA base in Houston. A photo-op area will also be set up so people can take a picture of themselves “on the moon” and guests can participate in interactive NASA challenges.
In addition to a wall of information about the moon landing with pictures and facts, several arts and crafts tables will be available to allow guests to create their own comets, use watercolor art for each of the planets, create the aurora borealis and design space age book marks. A wall of space pictures drawn by children during the Epically Geeky Expo will be on display along with large decorations of the moon, earth and rockets. Music during the event will be provided by the CTC Band.
The Oveta Culp Hobby Memorial Library at CTC is located in the middle of the campus directly behind the duck pond. Guests may park in the Administrative building parking lot near the Bell Tower entrance to campus, which is beside the duck pond, and in the lot adjacent to the Career and Technology Education Center (Building 118).
