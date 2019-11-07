Central Texas College offers the public a chance to get a jump on Christmas shopping during its’ 24th annual Christmas Holiday Bazaar shopping extravaganza fundraiser, hosted by CTC Net Impact. The event is Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nearly 50 vendors will be on hand selling a variety of products including handmade crafts, jewelry, kitchenware, bath and body needs, cosmetics, home décor items, candles, gourmet foods and a host of other items for ideal and unique holiday gifts.
Shoppers will also have the chance to win door prizes and participate in a silent auction. Admission to the event is free and proceeds will help fund Net Impact’s community service projects and scholarships. For more information, call 254-526-1788 or email ctcchristmasaffair@gmail.com.
