The Central Texas College Continuing Education Department has partnered with the International Institute of Reflexology to offer several certification phases of the Ingham Method of Reflexology training program.
Initially, two of the five certification phases will be offered and are open to both health care providers and the public and taught by certified instructor Pat Lawson.
A natural approach
The workshops consist of theory and practical application where you will learn how to properly apply the Ingham Method of Reflexology as an effective method of helping the whole body in a natural way.
Reflexology is a science dealing with the principle that there are reflex areas in the feet and hands that correspond to all glands, organs and parts of the body. Stimulating theses reflex points properly may help many health problems in a natural way as a type of preventative medicine.
Not massage therapy
“Reflexology is an advance in the health field and should not be confused with massage therapy,” said Viola Moger-Crowder, director of CTC’s licensed massage therapy program. “It is more of a gentle manipulation or pressing on certain parts of the feet and hands to produce effects elsewhere in the body. Stress and pain in other parts of the body may be relieved through the manipulation of the feet.”
In Phase I, students will learn techniques to help themselves, their family and friends. Curriculum includes an overview of the theory of reflexology including the importance of relaxation associated with the feet and hands and the benefits of reflexology as a therapeutic intervention.
Selected reflexology techniques are demonstrated and practiced. Students must complete 33 hours of documented practice outside of class in order to complete the requirements of the course. Phase II offers a more hands-on approach covering applications and techniques as students demonstrate what they have learned.
Registration is currently open for Phase I and Phase II of the program which will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15-16.
The cost for Phase I is $410 and the Phase II is $335, which covers all course study guides and instructional DVD sets. The registration deadline is Wednesday.
In addition to the certification program, CTC is hosting an additional reflexology program, Release Emotional Stress and Tension (R.E.S.T.)from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19. Participants will explore the mind-body connection through reflexology and the link between emotional health, physical health and stress. They will also learn the practical application of reflexology techniques to release energy that is blocking emotions.
The cost for R.E.S.T. is $335 and the registration deadline is Wednesday. Licensed massage therapists can receive 16 hours of continuing education to meet their licensing requirements for attending either program.
For more information or to enroll in the reflexology certification program or R.E.S.T., contact the CTC Continuing Education Department at 254-526-1586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.