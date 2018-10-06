Local politicians running for election in the Nov. 6 midterms will be guest speakers at the Central Texas College speech and debate team’s fall speaker series at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The politicians who have confirmed as of Frdiay are Dr. Brad Buckley, the GOP nominee for the House District 54 seat; David Blackburn, the GOP nominee for the Bell County Judge seat; incumbent John Fisher, who is running for Bell County Commissioner Pct. 4, and Neal Dikeman, the libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, according to CTC.
Each speaker will address students and the public on the various party platforms, their candidacy and the importance of performing our civic duty to get out and vote, the college said.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held downstairs at the college’s Campus Center (Building 156), 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
