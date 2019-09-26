Central Texas College is hosting a public auction to sell surplus property on Saturday at the shipping and receiving warehouse near the CTC water tower on the west side of the campus, according to a news release from the college.

The auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the items available will include computers, servers, monitors, printers, tools, electronics, file cabinets, books, desks, tables, chairs, bookshelves, projectors, gym equipment, a golf cart and other equipment, according to the release.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

