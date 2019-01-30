Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Chips Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Hemlock Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Wisteria Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Bamboo Lane.
Forgery was reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday on East Church Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 18th Street and Hall Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Sandstone Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tortuga Lane.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was reported at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest on a warrant for insufficient clearance was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hughes Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and School Street.
Assault by contact family violence was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
Assault by contact family violence was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest was made on a warrant for duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping was made at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of firearm, possession of controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram, and assault family or household member by impeding breath or circulation was made at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle was made at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
