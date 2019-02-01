Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2900 block of Greystone Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:50 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Vega Lane.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Haven Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Napier Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Washington Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Northside Drive.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolf Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Golden Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 4:28 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Chips Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft was reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 8:44 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Knight’s Way.
No driver’s license and failure to appear was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft and failure to appear was reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than 1 gram, was made at 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Striking fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for sexual assault of a child was made at 9:19 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Mike Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Margaret Street.
An accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and South Farm-to-Market 116.
Theft, $30,000-$150,000, was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and a welfare concern was reported at 9:58 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 12:36 a.m. Thursday on East U.S. Highway 190.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal non-support was reported at 9:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mills Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and driving while license invalid with previous conviction was made at 2:46 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of East I-14 in Killeen.
Harassment was reported at 3:04 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
