This file photo shows a plane at the Killeen/Fort Hood Airport. Six flights were diverted to the airport Sunday due to weather in Dallas.

As parts of Dallas dealt with severe storms that produced multiple tornadoes Sunday, six American Airlines flights bound for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were diverted to Killeen.

Matthew Van Valkenburgh, director of aviation for the Killeen/Fort Hood Regional Airport, said the airport was able to handle the diversions because of the schedule structure of its regularly scheduled flights to Dallas.

