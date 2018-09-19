Wednesday’s forecast in Killeen: stormy with 100 percent chance of dollar bills.
About 20 excitedly greeted adult film actress Stormy Daniels for the first of two scheduled shows Wednesday at Club Dreams in south Killeen. Daniels has been making guest appearances at strip clubs as part of her national tour, “Make America Horny Again.”
The actress, as rap bumped overhead like thunder and lightning, returned their greeting with the same energy—and a whole lot more.
Jeffrey Daniel, the general manager of Club Dreams at 4300 S. Fort Hood St., said the club reached an agreement with the actress in February, when coverage of her relationship to President Donald Trump was beginning to ramp up.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been at the center of national attention due to fallout from an alleged affair in 2006 with Trump.
Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court last month to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to Daniels.
Details of her alleged affair with Trump appear in her memoir titled “Full Disclosure,” according to several media outlets this past week that have obtained copies of the book. The memoir, in which the actress graphically details a disappointing experience with the president, will be released Oct. 2.
“She’s a no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point girl,” Daniel said. “It’s been a really good experience for us.”
Club Dreams first booked the show in February, the month the strip club first opened. Daniels had initially scheduled shows in Killeen on Aug. 16 and 17, but those shows were delayed due to complications with her child custody case, the manager said.
The club manager said the bringing in somebody as high-profile as Daniels benefits the city.
“Tremendous,” he said on the community’s response to the show. “We’ve got powerful people from San Antonio, Austin, and a lot of people from out of town have been inquiring about us … it generates a lot of money for Killeen.”
“I think it brings a lot of color to the community.”
Part of the event contract stipulates that Daniels accepts no requests for media interviews, according to the club manager.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.