Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church hosted its third annual Day of Caring Monday, welcoming needy residents with free activities, food and supplies.
"We have vans out picking up some of the people from the tent city (in front of the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter), anyone who wants to come, and we have vans picking up people from the library, and we have people that are just arriving here for the event," Day of Caring organizer Schicasulyn McFarland said. "We have a lot of services and help available today."
Church volunteers and members of the community provided attendees with free haircuts and hair stylings, light breakfast options and full meals for lunch, new and gently used clothing and shoes, manicures, and health and hygiene information.
"I actually came out to the event last year, too, and I come to the church some times to get clothes," Shirley Baker said. Baker was in the middle of getting her hair styled by Gay Fields, with Anderson Touch of Beauty Salon. "I think it is really nice that (the church) does this for the community."
Baker also said the main thing she was looking for at the event was some new articles of clothing, and she was not the only one. Dozens of people perused the donated clothing items in just the first hour of the event, looking for either themselves or family members.
"I am actually trying to find a lot of clothes both for myself and for the kids," Tammie Hayes said. "This is my first time coming to this event, but I have been to the church before and they are very nice people and they always have very good stuff available."
Food and clothing were not the only types of help available at the event, either. Multiple booths were set up in the building for various organizations to provide attendees with educational materials.
"I know summer has just started, but that means the school year is coming up, too, so we are informing the public about our back to school programs," said Nina Cobb with the Bell County Public Health District. Cobb also said she was out there to make people aware of things like adult immunizations and booster shots, birth control options and STD screenings, to name a few.
Many of the event attendees were just happy the church offers resources to help them out.
"I came out here last year, too, so this is my second time here," Imairee Sullivan said, while she received a manicure from church volunteer Yolanda Lamons. "I actually received a manicure last year, too. It is just nice that they do something like this."
The event ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday at the Marion J. and Alice W. Douse Community Center, 1000 Jefferies Ave.
