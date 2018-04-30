A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man is dead after a head-on collision with a concrete truck Monday on State Highway 36 north of Gatesville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At around 7:22 a.m., state troopers responded to the scene of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Avenger and a loaded 2016 Freightliner concrete truck just north of Gatesville city limits.
A preliminary investigation showed the Dodge Avenger, operated by Justin Maywald, crossed over the center line of the highway and struck the concrete truck.
The driver of the truck, Bryan Hill, 54, of Harker Heights was taken to Coryell Memorial Hospital for evaluation of possible injuries.
Maywald was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Dave Roberts.
