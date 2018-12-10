One man was dead and a second airlifted to a Temple hospital after a double shooting in Killeen, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday night.
The second man was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple from the shooting at the 700 block of Chaparral Road near intersection of Slawson Lane, Maj. T.J. Cruz said,
