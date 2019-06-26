Two people are dead following a head-on car crash early Wednesday morning near the top of Nolanville Hill along Interstate 14.
Law enforcement officials said a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on westbound I-14 struck another vehicle about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person died at the scene and another person died after they were taken to the hospital.
Westbound I-14 is shut down from George Wilson to Paddy Hamilton, according to the Belton Police Department.
Alternate routes are advised and motorists can expect delays in the area.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.