GATESVILLE — An explosion ripped through a Coryell Memorial Hospital construction site Tuesday afternoon, killing one and injuring 12, according to hospital officials.
The blast, which was suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, occurred about 2:45 p.m. knocked out power to a large portion of the city and led to the evacuation of the hospital and three on-campus care facilities.
“It felt like a bomb had gone off, I will tell you that’s the first thought that went through my mind,” said hospital CEO David Byrom, who was in a board meeting when the blast occurred.
The injured people and the person who died were construction workers, some of whom were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with burns.
The construction was related to a $42 million project that would have added nearly 120,000 square feet of facility space, including upgrades to existing services. The construction firm is Adolfson & Peterson Construction out of Dallas. Byrom declined to say which subcontractor was working the project.
Scott & White Medical Center in Temple received nine of the injured but expected many would be transferred to other facilities, according to Scott & White officials. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Hillcrest also received a total of four patients.
Some patients from Coryell Memorial Hospital were transferred to Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton.
“We’ve received some patients, and we’ll be giving updates on our Facebook page,” said Adam Willmann, CEO of the Clifton hospital, on Tuesday. “They are lower acuity patients; anyone severely injured will be heading to larger facilities.”
The cause of the blast was believed to be accidental, said Bob Harrell, the Coryell County Emergency Management System director in an evening news conference.
Byrom said he couldn’t say when the hospital and other buildings on its campus would reopen because damage was being assessed.
On Wednesday, “probably all that’s going to be online is our ambulance service,” Byrom said. The Coryell hospital campus employs about 550 people, 450 of them full time.
The hospital campus also has an independent living center, assisted living center and a nursing home on site. Those residents were relocated outside of the community.
The small community hospital has an average daily census of about 10, said Dr. Jeff Bates, vice president for Medical Affairs and chief medical officer of Coryell.
Harrell said the name of the person who died is being withheld until family is notified. Harrell said another person, initially reported missing, had been taken to a hospital. Crews will continue to search the site, even though all are account for, Harrell said.
The state fire marshal and a federal agency will be investigating the explosion, said Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts. Roberts declined to say which federal agency.
State troopers and other law enforcement agencies are set up around the hospital and are keeping it secure. he said.
Teams from several emergency agencies had responded to the blast, including those from Bell County and Fort Hood.
Fort Hood’s “Directorate of Emergency Services fire department sent 10 personnel and three vehicles as part of our mutual aid support,” said Christopher J. Haug, Fort Hood public information officer. “The personnel included paramedics and firefighters.”
Gatesville ISD supplied buses to help transport people being evacuated.
Eric Paul, spokesman for Texas-New Mexico Power Company, said most of the Gatesville customers that lost power had power restored by 5:45 p.m.
“Fewer than 10 customers are still without power, and power should be restored to them by tomorrow morning,” Paul said Tuesday afternoon.
Coryell Memorial Healthcare System is a community-owned health care organization. It includes a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, an outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living apartments.
The initial explosion was strong enough to cause a shockwave that rattled buildings near the hospital, according to area residents who were home at the time of the incident.
“Our house shook when it happened,” Karen Bogan said. Bogan is a retired attorney whose husband is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Gatesville directly across the road from the hospital, said her home shook when the explosion occurred. “It was really incredible, I’ve never felt anything like it.”
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area over the next couple of days.
Families who believe their loved one has been transported to one of the Scott & White facilities may call the following for more information: Scott & White Medical Center – Temple: 1-888-394-4947 or Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest: 254-202-2000.
Jacob Brooks of the Herald contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.