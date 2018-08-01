Debris from an explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville is nearly completely cleaned up, according to hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham. Now, staff is weighing whether they want to continue the project at that exact spot.
Attorneys for Wilbur Dimas, one of the construction workers who died following the blast, were granted a restraining order July 3 in the McLennan County District Court. The order was an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion, according to Dimas’ attorneys.
The order lifted on Tuesday, allowing the clean-up process to proceed. Latham said the building could come down within two weeks.
Last week, independent investigators were at the Gatesville hospital blast site examining blast remains and other evidence. They arrived July 26 and were on site through the weekend, according to Latham.
They represented multiple parties, including insurance officials and lawyers for Wilbur Dimas, one of the construction workers who died following the blast.
Three construction workers died and 13 were injured after the June 26 blast ripped through a utility plant building, which was included in a project for a new housing plot.
The 117,000-square foot project began in November 2016, and was set to feature new operating rooms, a new 25-bed hospital portion, a 16-bed rehab center and new administrative offices.
Hospital CEO David Byrom has said in previous press conferences that the project will eventually continue, noting Coryell Memorial is financially “healthy.”
Whether to level what’s left of the site and start from scratch, or move the location of the new facility addition, is still under deliberation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.