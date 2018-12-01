Conditions indicative of the beginning of December will be seen this week in Killeen as a cold front pushes through.
Late Sunday afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. By early Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near freezing.
High temperatures will begin to drop from the 70s Sunday to the mid 50s Monday, according to the NWS. Low temperatures are also expected to drop from the 40s to the 30s.
The cold won’t bring much in the way of precipitation, said meteorologist Eric Martello.
“It’ll be a mostly dry week,” Martello said.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 72 with a low of 42.
Monday is expected to have a high of 56 and a low of 33.
The high on Tuesday is expected to be 52 with a low of 33.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 55 with a low of 43.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 9 and a half feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 4 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
