A 69-year-old Killeen man was thrown off his motorcycle after striking a deer around 11 a.m. Wednesday south of Killeen, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The wreck occurred along Farm to Market Road 2670 near the Lampasas River, just west of Wolfridge Road, according to the statement. The driver, Ronald Decker, was thrown off his 2012 Honda motorcycle during the crash.
Photos of the incident show the insignia of the Patriot Guard Riders on a leather jacket and windshield of the motorcycle.
Decker was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by medical helicopter for treatment of incapacitating injuries, DPS says.
“TX DPS would like to remind motorists of the dangers that wildlife as well as domestic animals pose on our highways,” the statement reads. “Drivers should be cautious and adjust their speed as needed when traveling through rural areas where animal activity can pose a greater threat.”
