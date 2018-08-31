The defendants in a re-filed federal suit stemming from a 2016 officer-involved shooting of a Navy veteran in Harker Heights have filed motions to dismiss on grounds the man’s family has not offered any new claims in their complaint.
This week, lawyers for Bell County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Shane Geers, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Ranger Lt. Jim Hatfield requested a magistrate judge dismiss an excessive force lawsuit from the family of Lyle Blanchard, who was shot and killed Aug. 30, 2016, following a failed traffic stop and pursuit in the 12900 block of Farm-to-Market 2410.
According to a Texas Rangers investigation, Geers shot Blanchard four times after Blanchard exited his vehicle and appeared to reach for the front right pocket of his cargo shorts. Blanchard was unarmed at the time of the incident. An autopsy found he had alcohol in his system, as well as traces of antihistamines.
In a new complaint filed July 28 in U.S. Western District Court in Waco, attorney Robert Ranco, of the Komie Law Firm in Austin, alleged Geers did not follow accepted use-of-force standards and Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, who originally investigated the incident, intentionally misrepresented information on a warrant application to search Blanchard’s home after the shooting.
In August, Blanchard’s family filed a voluntary motion to dismiss an initial complaint filed March 24 after a U.S. District Judge recommended the suit be tossed out.
“The Court finds that reasonable officers could have interpreted Blanchard’s actions as drawing an immediately dangerous weapon and, thus, as a sufficient threat,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote in his opinion.
Geers was no-billed on criminal charges by a Bell County jury Feb. 15, 2017.
In the new complaint, a 22-page opinion from use-of-force expert Robert Clark claimed Geers was not following proper procedure when he fired upon Blanchard.
Clark, a 27-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has been retained as an expert witness in high-profile police shooting cases, including testifying before a Cleveland grand jury in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice on Nov. 22, 2014.
“Deputy Geers did not follow the tactical guidelines and standards that every certified Deputy should know,” Clark wrote. “Accordingly, his actions are indicative of inadequate training provided to him by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.”
