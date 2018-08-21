After two weeks of delay, a new 179-home subdivision on south Bunny Trail will go back up for Killeen City Council discussion after concerns over heavy traffic derailed original talks.
The council moved Aug. 7 to table a request from Reeces Creek Developer to rezone a 50-acre parcel of land on the eastern frontage of Bunny Trail at Mohawk Drive after the council expressed concern the new subdivision would add to heavy morning traffic in the area.
The new subdivision — named Goodnight Ranch Phase 14 — would generate 1,790 vehicle trips per day at full build out, according to city figures.
The council opted to allow the city to negotiate an agreement with the developer to fully build out Mohawk to help ease traffic off of Bunny Trail.
On Monday, the city did not respond to whether the city and developer had reached that agreement.
According to Killeen’s 2015 Transportation Capital Improvements Program, Mohawk Drive was envisioned to act as a new east-west corridor between Clear Creek Drive and State Highway 195 and alleviate pressure on southwest Killeen as residential development in that area continues.
The city listed Mohawk Drive construction as a “medium priority” project in its plan.
In an unrelated case, the council will discuss approving a complicated land use adjustment and rezoning request for 87 acres of land for residential development on State Highway 195, north of Tower Hill Lane.
The parcel, which entails a hodgepodge of use designations including agricultural, parks and recreation, and university district, surrounds a hill known as Kelley Hill — named after the property’s owner.
The property could hold as many as 261 new single-family homes, according to the city.
During a vote Aug. 6, the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission recommended adjusting the use map and zoning for the property with the exception of the 16-acre hill, which was blasted out in the 1920s.
Asked why the hill had been blasted out, no one seemed to know.
“We have no idea why that is the way it is,” city planner Tony McIlwain said. He said the city infrastructure may have had a role in the hollowing-out but couldn’t confirm it.
The rezoning would include a “conditional use permit” that would allow for residential construction within a “university district” zoning, which precludes home construction within 1,500 feet of a highway in favor of commercial development.
