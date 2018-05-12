Early voting will open Monday for Democratic nomination runoffs in two area U.S House of Representatives races.
In Congressional District 31, Mary Jennings “M.J.” Hegar, of Cedar Park, an Air Force veteran and author, will square off against Dr. Christine Eady Mann, of Cedar Park, a family physician.
District 31 encompasses a swath of the Interstate 35 corridor north of Austin and most of Killeen.
Hegar and Mann were the top two vote-getters in the March 6 primary against two other Democrats in the race: Kent Lester, of Cedar Park, a former Belton school teacher and retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Quartermaster Corps; and Mike Clark, of Georgetown, a longtime party Democrat in Williamson County.
Hegar received the largest cut of the electorate among the group of four challengers with 13,848 votes, or 44.9 percent. Mann finished the primary with with 10,340 votes, or 33.5 percent.
Hegar, author of a bestselling autobiography on her exploits as a medevac helicopter pilot during three tours in Afghanistan, is the only combat veteran in the race.
The winner of the May 22 runoff will face off against eight-term incumbent Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
Carter defeated his Republican challenger, Mike Sweeney, of Georgetown, a Chisholm Trail Special Utility District board member, in the primary.
Sweeney previously squared off against Carter in the 2016 Republican primary for the District 31 seat.
U.S. District 25
Two Democrats will also face off in the May 22 runoff for the U.S. District 25 seat.
Defense attorney Chris Perri, of Austin, will square off against Julie Oliver, an Austin attorney and medical professional, after the two received the most votes out of a field of five Democratic candidates in the primary.
The other candidates included businesswoman Kathi Thomas, social worker West Hansen and economist Chetan Panda.
Perri received the most votes March 6 with 13,896, or 32.8 percent of the electorate. Oliver took second with 11,220 votes, or 26.5 percent.
The winner of the May 22 runoff will face off against incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who was unopposed in the March primary.
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.