While some 11,000 jobs are reported unfilled in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, many people are looking for work. The difference has been called the skills gap.
As part of its series on jobs in the greater Killeen area, the Herald found that one of the most in-demand works is in the field of dental hygiene.
A 40.8 percent growth in dental hygienist jobs is expected during the next seven years, according to a study supplied by Charley Ayres of the Texas Workforce. This number is more than 25% higher than the projected growth nationwide and nearly 15% higher than the projected state growth.
Ayres, director of industry and education partnerships with the Central Texas Workforce, said he believes there are two reasons why the field is growing much faster in the area.
“Number one, we’re having consistent population growth ... about 2-3% every year,” Ayres said.
Ayres also said the growing age of Baby Boomers is contributing to the increase in health care needs.
SKILLS NEEDED
Those looking to be a dental hygienist will need to get a degree. The closest school to Killeen with a dental hygiene program is Temple College in Temple. Melissa Machalek is the program director of dental hygiene at Temple College. The program awards graduates an associate degree, which qualifies them to work in public sector.
“[With] an associate’s degree, they can work private practice, chair side, just like someone with a bachelor’s,” Machalek said.
A bachelor’s degree is more for those who wish to be advance in the field as an instructor, sales representative or be involved with research.
“As far as their basic training they get here ... [the associate degree] qualifies them to work in the public sector.”
Due to dental hygiene being considered a health care job, Temple College requires certain prerequisite classes that are science-oriented before applying to enter the program. Upon graduation, dental hygienists must obtain a license with the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners.
Despite the education requirement, the vocation will pay off. According to a Workforce study provided by Ayres, the median wage for dental hygienists is $35.60 per hour. A 2019-2020 targeted occupations list by the Workforce shows top wages could reach $46 per hour.
Jasmine Rodriguez, 32, of Killeen, is a dental hygienist at Killeen Family Dentistry in Killeen. She has been a hygienist for two years and started at Killeen Family Dentistry in June. Rodriguez said she became interested in being a dental hygienist after a dental appointment.
“I went to one of my dental visits one day, and when I talked to my hygienist, she just really talked about how she really enjoyed her job,” she said, noting that what appealed most to her was that her hygienist developed friendships with her patients.
Both Rodriguez and Machalek said being a people person is an important quality of a dental hygienist.
“They’re chair side, they’re real close to people,” Machalek said.
“It is a lot of talking to your patient and being able to help them understand why their oral hygiene is important,” Rodriguez said.
Other important qualities, according to Machalek and Rodriguez, are being a go-getter, having compassion and empathy, and being comfortable with bodily fluids.
“We deal with a lot of blood and saliva, so if they’re squeamish that’s not good,” Machalek said.
The typical demographic for the dental hygiene field is a young female. In the Killeen-Temple area for 2018, nearly 94% of dental hygienists are females. Further, 63.5% of all dental hygienists were between the ages of 25 and 44, according to the Workforce study provided by Ayres.
About this series:
In the first part of our ongoing series, we looked at the ongoing quest to bring more industry and business to the Killeen area. Talking to local economic development heads, we found that this area faces challenges due to proximity to Austin and competition from similarly sized communities around the U.S. that are also trying to lure those companies.
In the second part of the series, we explored the “skills gap” — the idea that there are well-paying jobs going unfilled in this area because not enough people have the skills to fill them.
In the third installment, we looked at the education portion of the jobs equation, talking with officials at local colleges about their efforts to connect willing workers with companies that need them.
In the fourth installment, we continued our look at the education element, looking at programs that local school districts are using to connect students with careers right out of high school.
