Killeen-area residents got to reap the benefits of the Refuge Corporation’s Mobile Food Pantry Saturday morning at the Killeen Civic Center, despite the heat that has held steady, with temperatures hovering around 105 degrees.
Fortunately, the food bank was held in the morning, from 9 until 11 a.m.
Elder Joseph Solomon’s goal was to get set up and get people through as early as possible, before the heat became too much for people to bear. With Solomon’s experienced crew of roughly 25 volunteers, everything ran like a well-oiled machine, and everyone was able to get what they needed and to their cars easily.
To ensure that things would run smoothly, volunteers were out early setting up.
Joe Byrd said, “We began at 6:30 this morning. We wanted to be prepared to provide for the community.”
The line was already forming at 8 a.m., people patiently waiting with their shopping bags in hand. Volunteers for the event also passed out shopping bags and boxes for people to hold food in; some people even brought grocery shopping carts, ready to load as much as they could—this wouldn’t be a problem, as the Refuge Corporation’s food bank came loaded with about 12,000 pounds of food to distribute, on two giant trucks.
“We have got a great turnout so far, with people from everywhere — Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove,” Solomon said. “We’re supplementing what they have; they really need it and we’ve got it to serve them. It is certainly a blessing to be a blessing.”
Sandra Donothan lives at the Veranda in Killeen and is a regular at these mobile food pantry events.
She said, “I’ve really enjoyed their food; they always have a lot of different types. I live alone, so this really helps me a lot. They always have such great food.”
She referred not just to the many boxed and canned goods and breads, but also to the variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Standard fare is usually onions, cabbages and apples, but Saturday also featured bananas, strawberries, peaches and blackberries. The food pantry also had baked goods this time, including cakes and pies.
Event coordinator and site manager Lovickie Byrd greeted Donothan warmly and with a huge smile on her face, addressing her by name like an old friend. Byrd said, “It’s a blessing to have this in our community. I love to see the smiles on (the people’s) faces. It’s in my heart to do this.”
Killeen Police Officer Willie Bryant stopped by. He said as he was passing by he noticed the crowd and decided to stop to see what was going on; many people he recognized, both volunteering and in the line, so he spent some time talking to people and taking photos.
“This is an outstanding thing to do. I want to share this with everybody,” he said.
The Refuge Corporation is always in need of donations. For more information, visit www.therefugecorporation.org or call the corporation’s office at 254-547-6753.
