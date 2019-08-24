The Killeen Public Library’s Dinosaur George weekend is offering an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the creatures that walked the earth millions of years ago in a fun and interactive way at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The exhibit, which started Saturday and continues Sunday, is all part of the Killeen Public Library’s new lineup of educational programs and activities for people of all ages. The library’s hope is to inspire as well as get the community involved in reading and education.

Dinosaur George 4.jpg

Exizabeth Vazquez holding her 1 month old daughter Alexanderia Vazquez during a Saturday, August 24, 2019 Dinosaur George Exhibit at the Killeen CIvic and Confrence Center.
Dinosaur George 6.jpg

“Dinosaur George” Blasing interviewing LaLa Foxhill, 6 yrs of Killeen, during a Saturday, August 24, 2019 Dinosaur George Exhibit at the Killeen CIvic and Confrence Center.

