HARKER HEIGHTS — More than 500 people turned out Wednesday to hear special presenter George Blasing speak about a much-loved topic: dinosaurs.
Children and adults alike were both mesmerized and in stitches as Blasing, known as Dinosaur George, interspersed his presentation with knowledge, humor and lots of props. These props came in the form of replica skulls, teeth, and even claws of many dinosaurs, including both dinosaurs familiar and unfamiliar to the audience.
People came from Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and even Waco just to hear Blasing speak. Though for many this was their first time hearing his presentation, many had heard him before.
Thirteen-year-old Trey Watson came from Waco. He has seen Blasing on several occasions and was even wearing a Dinosaur George t-shirt.
“I like to show my appreciation for all things Dinosaur George,” he said.
Afterward, Blasing spent time talking to boys and girls, listening to them talk about their favorite dinosaurs and answering questions; a few parents even joined in discussions with him. He also let children see the props up close and touch the huge teeth of the tyrannosaurus, and the horn of the triceratops, much to the children’s delight.
Summer library page Cristella Mendez said, “That’s the most engaged I’ve heard the children all summer.”
Blasing is based out of San Antonio, and said he is booked for engagements usually six days per week, giving lectures and presentations all over North America, to include Canada. He said his goal is to “make science fun. My hope is that (the children) will go check out every book there is on dinosaurs.”
He will be back in the area on Aug. 2, at the Killeen Main Library, located at 205 E. Church Ave.
For more information about Dinosaur George and his events, go to his web site at https://dinosaurgeorge.com/ or visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DinosaurGeorge/
