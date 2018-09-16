The remains of prehistoric creatures entranced hundreds of locals Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The free Dinosaur George mini-museum ran from 1 to 5 p.m. and attracted attendees of all ages from around the Central Texas area.
Museum owner George Blasing, or “Dinosaur George,” was impressed by the turnout.
“This is huge; especially for the mini-exhibit” Blasing said of the line of eager museumgoers that wrapped around the building Sunday, waiting to see his collection.
Blasing travels throughout Texas, setting up two versions of the traveling museum: an abbreviated, mini-exhibit or a more extensive, full museum, depending on the event space.
The miniature exhibit Sunday in Killeen featured fossils, replicas, and information on a variety of dinosaur breeds, as well as a scavenger hunt that challenged young attendees to find specific items within the museum.
Blasing is a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist who said he has been collecting the artifacts for the last 21 years or so.
“As time goes on, I continue to add things,” Blasing said. “I get a lot of ideas from the kids of what they want to see and then I’ll add those pieces.”
He said crowd favorites include fossils from raptor and Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaurs.
Kaitlynn Marland, 11, was particularly excited to see a three-horned triceratops fossil.
“I love all dinosaurs,” Marland said while she waited in line for the exhibit. “I didn’t even know about this. My mom told me about it and I got really excited.”
Tina Marland, Kaitlynn’s mother, said she heard about the event through Facebook.
“She’s dinosaur addicted so we had to come,” Tina Marland said of Kaitlynn, who sported Jurassic Park-themed temporary tattoos on her arms during the event.
Other parents also heard about the exhibit through Facebook including Ashurdee Martin, who brought sons Noah Roberts, 5, and Maddox Roberts, 3.
“They really like it and are having a good time,” Martin said of her children.
Patricia Newson, a mother of four, said she thought the event was particularly great because it was free.
“I have four kids so it’s not cheap to go and do stuff,” Newson said. “It’s just nice to have something free for the kids, especially the little ones — they love it.”
Newson said it was the family’s first time attending a Dinosaur George exhibit and her son Michael, 11, who has talked about becoming an archeologist, was particularly excited about seeing the fossils in the exhibit.
Blasing said he hopes the museum inspires children to pursue interests in science and broaden their horizons.
“Sometimes kids define the world by what they see out their front door and those are the limits that they think there are,” Blasing said. “My hope is that this inspires them to think beyond the confines of their neighborhood as to what is out there for them.”
He said anyone interested in future Dinosaur George events should follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DinosaurGeorge/ or visgo to https://dinosaurgeorge.com/
